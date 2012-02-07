PORTLAND, Oregon The body of a 32-year-old father of two was recovered from the snowy slopes of Oregon's Mt. Hood on Tuesday, one day after he fell to his death in a climbing accident, authorities said.

Searchers had been looking for Jared Townsley since he failed to return from a solo climb at 11 am Monday as expected.

Townsley, who officials described as an experienced climber, was found below an area of rugged cliffs at about 9,000 feet.

Three other climbers required rescue over the weekend, in what Sgt. James Rhodes of the Clackamas County Sheriff's office said was prime climbing season. None of the others died, he said.

The State Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of Townsley's death.

Mt. Hood, about 60 miles east of Portland, is a favorite among climbers with about 8,000 to 10,000 climbs per year

(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Paul Thomasch)