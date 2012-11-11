FRANKFURT The MTV Europe Music Awards were held in Frankfurt on Sunday.
According to the music TV channel, fans around the world cast a record 184 million votes online and with mobile devices to decide the outcome.
Following is the list of winners on the night:
BEST FEMALE - Taylor Swift
BEST SONG - Carly Rae Jepsen/"Call Me Maybe"
BEST MALE - Justin Bieber
BEST LIVE - Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK - Taylor Swift
GLOBAL ICON - Whitney Houston
BEST VIDEO - PSY/"Gangnam Style"
BEST WORLDWIDE ACT - Han Geng (Asia Pacific)
BIGGEST FANS - One Direction
BEST WORLD STAGE - Justin Bieber
BEST PUSH (for emerging stars) - Carly Rae Jepsen
BEST ALTERNATIVE - Lana Del Rey
BEST ELECTRONIC - David Guetta
BEST HIP HOP - Nicki Minaj
BEST NEW - One Direction
BEST POP - Justin Bieber
BEST ROCK - Linkin Park