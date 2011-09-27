LONDON U.S. teen actress and singer Selena Gomez will host this year's MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast on November 6, the music channel said on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who is dating another teenage sensation the 17-year-old Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, will aim to find time to tweet and provide commentary for mtvema.com website as well as her regular hosting duties.

Gomez follows the likes of Justin Timberlake, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg in hosting one of pop music's biggest nights outside the United States.

Although held in a different European city each year, the MTV EMAs tend to be dominated by U.S. acts.

This year, Lady Gaga leads the list of nominations with six, followed by two other U.S. acts -- Katy Perry and Bruno Mars. Bieber has been shortlisted in three categories.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)