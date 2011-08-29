LOS ANGELES MTV's annual Video Music Awards were given out on Sunday in the widely watched television ceremony, and below is a list of winners announced during the program.
Video of the Year: Katy Perry, "Firework"
New Artist: Tyler, the Creator, "Yonkers"
Pop Video:Britney Spears, "Till the World Ends"
Rock Video: Foo Fighters, "Walk"
Hip-Hop Video: Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"
Female Video: Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"
Male Video: Justin Bieber, "U Smile"
Collaboration: Katy Perry, featuring Kanye West, "E.T."
Video with a Message: Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"
Choreography: Beyonce, "Run the World (Girls)"
Cinematography: Adele, "Rolling in the Deep"
Direction: Adele, "Rolling in the Deep"
Editing: Adele, "Rolling in the Deep"
Special Effects: Katy Perry featuring Kanye West, "E.T."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bob Tourtellotte)