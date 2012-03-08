Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA.N) said on Thursday it agreed to sell two of its U.S. units for $89.8 million in cash to private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital, sending its shares up about 25 percent.

The company's stock -- which was the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange -- was trading at $3.49. It had hit a six-month high of $3.56 earlier in the day.

The deal involves Mueller's U.S. units United States Pipe and Foundry Company LLC and Fast Fabricators LLC, that make ductile iron pipe, restraint joint products and fittings.

Wynnchurch, which partnered with investment firm Comvest Group for the deal, will also reimburse Mueller for liabilities of about $10.2 million, Mueller said.

"The ductile iron pipe business has been volatile, which has negatively impacted our financial performance," Mueller Chief Executive Gregory Hyland said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)