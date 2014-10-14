LONDON British luxury handbag maker Mulberry (MUL.L) cut its profit forecast for the third time this year, saying a drop in tourist shoppers had compounded the disruption to its business from a shift back to selling lower-priced bags.

Mulberry shares dropped as much as 25 percent to a four-year low on Tuesday, after it said full-year pretax profit would be significantly below analysts' expectations.

Luxury brands are struggling with cooling demand from emerging markets such as China and Russia, as well as a drop in tourists from those countries. Larger rival Burberry (BRBY.L) said on Tuesday trading was getting tougher.

Mulberry's problems have been exacerbated by an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket that hit sales and profits and led to chief executive Bruno Guillon's exit in March.

The firm, which makes over 60 percent of sales in Britain, said it was making progress with restoring the business to growth, and that its Tessie bags and a range named after model Cara Delevingne had been well received by shoppers.

But it added sales had been hit by a drop in visitors from Asia. "The fact of the matter is it (trading) has been tougher than we’d expected," executive chairman Godfrey Davis told Reuters.

Revenues for the six months to Sept. 30, the first half of the firm's financial year, fell 17 percent to 64.7 million pounds ($104 million), with group retail sales down 9 percent and wholesale sales down 31 percent.

Sales at UK full-price stores fell 12 percent and by 23 percent at its lower price outlets, although its smaller international retail arm saw a 20 percent rise.

Barclays analysts slashed their full-year pretax profit forecast by 60 percent to 4 million pounds. That compares with the 14 million pounds Mulberry posted a year ago, itself a near halving from the year before.

Mulberry, like bigger rivals Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) and Gucci (PRTP.PA), has been losing out to more accessible, trendy fashion brands such as Michael Kors which give customers the look and feel of luxury at a fraction of the price.

Having failed to make the leap to a more expensive, exclusive position, the firm is now reverting to its more traditional "affordable luxury" offer, strengthening its product range at a price bracket of 500-800 pounds to better compete.

"I am confident the second half will be better than the first," Davis said, adding it aimed to return to profit growth next year aided by reduced costs from a store rollout program that will stop with the opening of its Paris flagship in 2015.

Davis said the firm was still looking for a replacement for Emma Hill, the creative director behind Mulberry's successful Alexa and Del Rey bags which can sell for up to 4,500 pounds.

Hill quit in September 2013 amid speculation she did not agree with Guillon's strategy. Davis said a new CEO would only be appointed once a creative director had been installed.

At 1000 GMT (0600 EDT), Mulberry shares were down 14 percent at 645 pence, having traded as low as 562.5 pence, wiping 63 million pounds off its value, which stood at 1.5 billion just over two years ago.

