FRANKFURT An arm of China's central bank owns a 3.04 percent stake in German group Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's biggest reinsurer said on Thursday.

Munich Re said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), part of the People's Bank of China, had crossed the 3 percent ownership threshold as of August 5. SAFE manages China's foreign exchange reserves, among other duties.

Munich Re has been working to reduce the volatility of its earnings and has touted its stock as a safe haven amid the financial market turmoil of the past few years.

Its biggest shareholder, U.S. investor Warren Buffett, last year raised his stake above 10 percent and said he planned to expand that holding, which he described as a financial rather than strategic investment.

Munich Re's shares were up 3 percent by 5:10 a.m. EDT, lagging a 3.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 500 Insurance Index .SXIP

