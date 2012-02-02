FRANKFURT Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) vowed to return in 2012 to the profit levels of recent years if spared the disaster claim payouts and financial market turmoil that hammered 2011 results.

The world's biggest reinsurer still beat expectations with net profit of 710 million euros ($937 million) in 2011, helped by favorable tax effects from the big damage claims last year and said it expected to improve its underwriting performance this year.

"Subject to actual claims experience with regard to major losses and the impact of possible severe currency or capital market developments, Munich Re anticipates that for 2012 it will be able to return to the result level achieved prior to 2011," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Munich Re had been delivering annual net profit of around 2.5 billion euros in 2009 and 2010 but got slammed last year when global insured losses from natural catastrophes rose to a record $105 billion.

Its shares have fallen nearly 12 percent from their year-earlier level in the wake of devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and tornadoes and hurricane in the United States. Rivals Swiss Re SRENH.VX and Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) have dropped by about 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Despite the claims hit, Munich Re said it planned to keep its dividend for 2011 steady at 6.25 euros per share.

The company said it was satisfied with the outcome of contract renewal talks at the start of the year with insurance company clients to provide reinsurance cover for 2012.

Munich Re's premium volume agreed in these talks rose by 2.6 percent and prices rose by around 2 percent compared with their year-earlier level.

The 2011 net profit result, which is before deduction of minority interests, compares with the 590 million euro average in a Reuters poll and is sharply below net profit of 2.43 billion euros in 2010.

Data from StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record, showed Munich Re trading at 7.3 times 12-month forward earnings, a slight discount to Hannover Re, which trades at a multiple of 7.4, and Swiss Re, at 8.6.

