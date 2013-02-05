FRANKFURT Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) raised its dividend as it reported 2012 net profit 3.2 billion euros ($4.34 billion), slightly above consensus.

The world's biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Tuesday it planned to raise its dividend for 2012 to 7 euros per share from 6.25 euros.

The preliminary result compares with the 3.13 billion euro average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll and is sharply above earnings of 0.7 billion euros in 2011, which was marred by major losses such as an earthquake in Japan.

($1 = 0.7376 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)