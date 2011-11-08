FRANKFURT Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) missed expectations for net and operating profit in the third quarter, as Europe's debt market storm, including more writedowns on Greek bonds, buffeted investment income.

The world's biggest reinsurer said it still expected to post a profit for the year as a whole and said aimed to keep the dividend stable at 6.25 euros per share.

"Our result was certainly affected by the capital-market and currency turbulence," Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said in a statement.

The quarterly net profit of 286 million euros ($393 million) after minorities was 63 percent below the year-earlier level and fell short of the 525 million euro average of 12 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Investment income fell by nearly 40 percent in the third quarter. Negative currency effects hit third quarter net profit by 342 million euros, while a further writedown on Greek sovereign bond holdings dented quarterly net profit by 45 million euros, the company said.

Munich Re did not give a specific profit target for the full year. It had abandoned its 2.4 billion euro net profit target in March following devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and flooding in Australia earlier this year.

Quarterly operating profit fell by 27 percent to 839 million euros, a steeper decline than analysts had expected.

Data from StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts according to their track record, show Munich Re trading at 7.2 times 12-month forward earnings, a discount to rival Swiss Re RUKN.VX at a multiple of 8.4 but a slight premium to Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), which trades at a multiple of 7.0.

($1 = 0.727 Euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)