FRANKFURT Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it expects to face several tens of millions of euros in claims related to the capsized Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia.

At least 23 people are still missing from the 4,200 passengers and crew aboard when disaster struck the Concordia, a vast floating resort just two hours into a week-long cruise of the western Mediterranean.

Based on current estimates, the German reinsurer said in a statement on Wednesday it expects claims to reach a medium two-digit million euro sum.

"Besides the costs for the vessel, there will be liability claims from the dependants of passengers killed, from passengers injured and for lost luggage," Munich Re said.

"It remains unclear how the wreck is to be salvaged and what the costs of this will be. An oil spill causing pollution would also lead to further claims under environmental liability."

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)