Some of the 174 measures on ballots in 37 states in Tuesday's presidential election could impact key state credit factors, such as debt, finances and management, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Measures crowding ballots include bond authorizations and gambling expansion, as well as proposals to increase or limit taxes, the rating agency said.

"The fact that so many states are seeking voter input on taxes attests to the continued political sensitivity of revenue raising in the current tight budgeting environment," said Fitch Managing Director Laura Porter in a statement.

