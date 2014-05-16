NEW YORK New York State allows cash-strapped municipalities and other public employers to defer money from the state pension system to offset high contribution rates without raising taxes or making cuts to public services.

Under the controversial practice known as "smoothing" deferrals jumped $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2014 and now stand at $3.3 billion in total. Below is a list of the 10 public employers that deferred the most in the latest financial year.

Public Employer Amount Paid Amount Deferred

in FY 2014 in FY 2014

($mln) ($mln)

Suffolk County $161.9 $87.1

Nassau County $142.7 $71.5

Westchester County $60.9 $43.6

Monroe County $35.0 $21.7

City of Yonkers $42.1 $21.2

SUNY Stony Brook Hospital $32.8 $17.6

Rockland County $27.7 $14.1

HSC at Syracuse - Hospital $28.9 $12.0

Nassau Health Care Corp $28.0 $11.8

City of Rochester $31.8 $11.2

Source: New York State Comptroller

(Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Dan Burns and John Pickering)