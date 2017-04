Assets for the 100 biggest U.S. public employee pension systems rose 0.9 percent to $3.24 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous quarter as investment earnings returned to positive, according to U.S. Census data on Thursday.

The funds gained nearly $63.6 billion on investments in the fourth quarter after losing a revised $129 billion in the prior quarter.

