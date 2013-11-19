News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, gestures as he leaves with his wife Wendi and son Lachlan after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, and his wife of 14 years, Wendi Deng Murdoch, are close to settling their divorce, according to a report in the New York Times.

They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A clerk for the court confirmed to Reuters a preliminary conference for the Murdochs is scheduled on Wednesday.

William Zabel, an attorney for Deng, and Ira Garr, a lawyer for Murdoch, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June seeking to end a marriage that had been irretrievably broken.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)