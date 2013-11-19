Earliest Jewish manuscript in New World to return to Mexico
MEXICO CITY The oldest Jewish document of the New World will be returned to Mexico in March, the Mexican consulate in New York said on Friday, more than seven decades after it disappeared.
Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, and his wife of 14 years, Wendi Deng Murdoch, are close to settling their divorce, according to a report in the New York Times.
They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A clerk for the court confirmed to Reuters a preliminary conference for the Murdochs is scheduled on Wednesday.
William Zabel, an attorney for Deng, and Ira Garr, a lawyer for Murdoch, did not immediately return calls for comment.
Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June seeking to end a marriage that had been irretrievably broken.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.