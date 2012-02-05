PORTLAND, Ore Three people out picking mushrooms who disappeared for six days in a southwest Oregon forest were recovering from their ordeal after being found on Saturday, authorities said.

Belinda and Daniel Conne, 47, and their 25-year-old son Michael were found by a helicopter in a ravine in dense forest near the coastal town of Gold Beach, Oregon. The area is about 300 miles southwest of Portland.

Over 100 ground searchers and aircraft, fanned out over the area Saturday and the family were found late morning on Saturday. A Coast Guard Helicopter airlifted them out and they were taken to Curry General Hospital.

The hospital declined to comment Sunday on their condition.

Their injuries "appear to be minor compared to the time spent in the brush and the cold temperatures," the Curry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The three had taken shelter in a hollow tree.

"Daniel and Belinda Conne, were somewhat dehydrated, and hungry but otherwise okay. Michael Conne had a sprained ankle and frostbite to his feet, and was also somewhat dehydrated and hungry," the statement said.

Mushroom hunters pick matsutake, hedgehog, morels, chanterelles and other types of mushrooms in Oregon forests for their own use including for food, and to sell to brokers for commercial use.

(Reporting By Greg McCune)