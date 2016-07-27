LONDON Indian musician A.R. Rahman says his new British tour will be departure from the usual big-set production and instead aim to create a more intimate experience with the audience.

Rahman, a prolific composer behind chart-topping soundtrack albums for Indian films such as "Bombay", "Dil Se" and the Oscar nominated "Lagaan", won international prominence with the film score for Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire". That earned him a Golden Globe, two Oscars and two Grammys.

"So I've been touring for almost 20 years now, I think, and so my shows used to be very big. 12 singers and like 20 dancers, 40 piece orchestra and all this," Rahman told Reuters in London this week.

"It always used to feel like, 'Oh my God, what am I doing?'," he said. "Last year we had this intimate concert tour idea where we're very close with our audience. We can almost speak to them and sing along and stop and start and do whatever we want as a band."

In addition, Rahman is working on a romantic musical Indian film called "99 Songs", the first time he's handling screen writing in addition to the soundtrack and film score.

"'99 Songs' is about self-discovery," he said in an interview on Monday. "It's a love story. It's about art. It's finding a thread, finding a way to awaken in a way things which could be better. So it's complex but it's yet simple."

Rahman's "Intimate Tour" in the United Kingdom kicks off at the Wembley Arena on September 22.

(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Editing by Tom Heneghan)