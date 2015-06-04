A$AP Rocky performs during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Rapper A$AP Rocky landed his second No. 1 album on the U.S. weekly Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, holding off fellow rapper Boosie BadAzz from the top spot.

"At.Long.Last.A$AP," Harlem native A$AP Rocky's second studio record, sold 117,000 albums, 127,000 songs and was streamed 25.6 million times, totaling 146,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The album follows the rapper's 2013 release "Long.Live.A$AP," which also reached No. 1 in its first week.

Taylor Swift's "1989," out since October, kept its hold at No. 2 this week, two weeks after the pop singer won eight awards at the Billboard Music Awards. The album sold 70,000 units in the week ending May 31.

Boosie BadAzz, the rapper formerly known as Lil' Boosie, claimed the third slot with his new album, "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell," which sold 64,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The other new entry to crack the top ten of this week's Billboard 200 is "Empire" from Australian Christian music band Hillsong United, debuting at No. 5.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Taylor Swift's recent single with rapper Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood," remained at No. 1 with 241,000 downloads.

