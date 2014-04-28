Apr 1, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES Beyonce and Jay Z, pop music's first couple, will tour together for the first time this summer, the R&B singer and rapper announced on Monday.

Beyonce, 32, and Jay Z, 44, who have collaborated on several songs together, will begin their 16-date North American "On the Run" tour on June 25 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

They will also perform concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as well as in Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The tour promoted by Live Nation Entertainment Inc will finish on Aug. 5 at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

The couple, who married in 2008 and have a daughter, most recently scored a hit with the song "Drunk in Love." Earlier hits together include "Crazy in Love" and "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

