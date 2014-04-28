Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LOS ANGELES Beyonce and Jay Z, pop music's first couple, will tour together for the first time this summer, the R&B singer and rapper announced on Monday.
Beyonce, 32, and Jay Z, 44, who have collaborated on several songs together, will begin their 16-date North American "On the Run" tour on June 25 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
They will also perform concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as well as in Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The tour promoted by Live Nation Entertainment Inc will finish on Aug. 5 at San Francisco's AT&T Park.
The couple, who married in 2008 and have a daughter, most recently scored a hit with the song "Drunk in Love." Earlier hits together include "Crazy in Love" and "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Richard Chang)
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
NEW YORK Paul McCartney, who has waited decades to reclaim ownership of hundreds of the Beatles' songs, should wait a little longer rather than continue his U.S. lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the defendant said.
LONDON British pop rock group Mike + The Mechanics return with new album "Let Me Fly" next month, their first in six years, with founding member Mike Rutherford saying the band's old hits still resonate with audiences nearly 30 years on as they tour Britain.