After a sizzling performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday and shortly after releasing the new single “Formation” and music video, Beyonce announced she would embark on a world tour in April.

It will be the first major world tour by the Grammy-winning singer in three years. The "Formation" tour is set to begin on April 27 in Miami.

During the halftime Super Bowl performance with Cold Play and Bruno Mars she dominated the conversation on social media. There were 1.3 million tweets about the singer, according to figures from Twitter. The most-tweeted song was "Formation," which is a power anthem to race and feminism.