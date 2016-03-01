Pop singer Justin Bieber has met his Christmas Number 1 UK chart rivals, the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS (National Health Service) Choir.

Back in December 2015, the Canadian singer had tweeted his support for the choir to reach the coveted British chart spot -- despite competing against the choristers with his own single.

On February 23, Bieber personally came face to face with the choir in a meeting organized by the Official Charts Company.

Bieber presented the 40 choir members with their Official Christmas No. 1 Award for "A Bridge Over You". The choir presented Bieber with three No. 1 Awards for his UK chart-topping hits "What Do You Mean", "Sorry" and "Love Yourself".

He was also given a special bespoke Official Chart Record Breaker Award for being the first artist to hold the top three positions simultaneously in the Official Singles Chart in January in UK chart history.