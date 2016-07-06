Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 6 American punk rock band Blink-182 are back with a new album "California" and a new member.
The group, which first formed in California in 1992, now features regular members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker but former mainstay Tom DeLonge has been replaced by Alkaline Trio member Matt Skiba.
"California", the band's seventh studio album, has seen lead single "Bored to Death" top Billboard's Alternative Songs chart, becoming the band's first number one in more than 12 years.
"We never set out to write a love letter to California but while we were recording it we just kept finding ourselves referencing very specific California things," Hoppus told Reuters. "California has this endless energy and opportunity and hope and ambition but there's also a dark, twisted side underneath it and that's how the record feels."
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LONDON Comedian and actor Will Arnett reprises voicing Batman in "The Lego Batman Movie", a role he said took a toll on his vocal chords with long sessions in the booth performing the superhero's well-known deep gravelly voice.