Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES U.S. soul singer and songwriter Bobby Womack has died, his publicist said on Friday. He was 70.
Womack, who rose within the gospel music community in the 1950s, became a key figure in the R&B genre, and is best known for hits including "Lookin' For A Love," "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha," and "Woman's Gotta Have It."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
NEW YORK Paul McCartney, who has waited decades to reclaim ownership of hundreds of the Beatles' songs, should wait a little longer rather than continue his U.S. lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the defendant said.