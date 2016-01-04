LOS ANGELES British singer Adele closed out 2015 with a sixth consecutive week atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, as her album "25" cemented its status as the biggest-selling record of the year.

Adele's "25" sold 363,000 units in the final week of 2015, bringing her total U.S. sales tally to 7.4 million, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song sales, Adele's ballad "Hello" held steady at No. 1 with 327,000 copies sold in the last week of the year.

No new releases cracked into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 list for the week. Justin Bieber's "Purpose" remained steady at No. 2, while alt-hip hop band Twenty One Pilots's "Blurryface" climbed to No. 3 from No. 11.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Peter Cooney)