LOS ANGELES British singer Adele once again kept her reign at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off albums by Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Adele's "25, the top-selling album of 2015, notched another 100,000 units last week in album and song sales and streaming activity, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Her album has sold more than 8.3 million copies in the United States since its November release and has spent ten non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer last week also swept the BRIT Awards, the top music honors in Britain, with four wins including album of the year.

R&B singer Rihanna's latest album "Anti" climbed one spot to No. 2 with 80,000 units sold, while Canadian pop star Bieber's "Purpose" dropped one spot to No. 3 with 63,000 units sold.

Rapper Yo Gotti's "Art of Hustle" at No. 4 was the only new entry to debut in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song sales, Rihanna's steamy duet with Drake on "Work" climbed one spot to No. 1 with 169,000 copies sold.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)