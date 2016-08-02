LOS ANGELES Canadian R&B artist Drake held off rapper Gucci Mane for a 12th non-consecutive week at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

Drake's "Views" album sold 16,000 albums, 152,000 songs and was streamed 80 million times in the past week, totaling 85,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Gucci Mane's latest album "Everybody Looking" debuted at No. 2 with 68,000 album units.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

No other new albums cracked into the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song sales, Major Lazer's "Cold Water" debuted at No. 1 with 169,000 copies sold. Last week's top-selling song, Katy Perry's "Rise," dropped to No. 14 this week.

