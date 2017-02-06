Hip hop trio Migos scored their first Billboard 200 No. 1 with their second album "Culture," according to figures released on Monday by Nielsen SoundScan, in a week during which five new albums came out.

The Georgia rappers sold 131,000 units of "Culture," boosted by single "Bad and Boujee" and a grassroots petition that had urged, unsuccessfully, that the National Football League replace Lady Gaga with Migos at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert's "The Devil Don't Sleep" took the No. 2 spot with sales of 77,000 units, while singer-songwriter Kehlani, a former "America's Got Talent" contestant, debuted at No. 3 with her first studio album "SweetSexySavage."

The slew of new releases knocked Canadian rapper The Weeknd off his 10-week domination of the Billboard 200 with "Starboy," which slipped to fourth place.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales, Taylor Swift and former One Direction singer Zayn's theme song for the upcoming movie, "Fifty Shades Darker," regained the No. 1 spot after eight weeks on release.

Their single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," sold 137,000 units for the week, pushing British singer Ed Sheerhan's popular "Shape of You" into the No.2 spot.

