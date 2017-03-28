Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK Drake ended Ed Sheeran's two week reign atop the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, selling a monster 505,000 copies of his new album "More Life," according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
The Canadian rapper, the world's best-selling artist of 2016, took the No. 1 spot, setting a new streaming record and bringing home the biggest U.S. sales week for any album since his 2016 release "Views."
Nielsen said 257,000 units were earned from streaming, beating Drake's previous record-setting 163,000 streaming units for "Views."
The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
Drake's new release pushed British singer-songwriter Sheeran's "Divide" into second place on the Billboard 200 with some 118,000 units sold.
Rapper Rick Ross landed in the No.3 spot with his new album "Rather You Than Me."
Sheeran however remained top of the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, thanks to "Shape of You," which sold another 97,000 units in its 11th week on the chart.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis
LOS ANGELES Rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was named the world's highest-paid entertainer on Monday, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list.