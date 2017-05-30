US band Linkin Park performs during the 2017 Echo Music Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool

LOS ANGELES California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.

The studio album sold more than 111,000 units for the week, knocking One Direction member Harry Styles' solo self-titled album off the top place and into the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 after just a week.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's "Damn." moved back into second place with another 97,000 units sold in its sixth week of release.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber held onto the top spot for a third week with another 137,000 copies sold.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)