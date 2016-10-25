LOS ANGELES Kings of Leon debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday with "WALLS," the first chart-topping record for the Nashville rockers.

"WALLS," the band's seventh album, sold 68,000 albums, 27,000 songs and was streamed nearly 10 million times, totaling 77,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Oct. 20.

Canadian rapper Drake's "Views" climbed one spot to No. 2 this week, with sales of nearly 40,000 album units that included 45 million album streams.

"Views" has clocked strong weekly sales during its 25 weeks on the chart through the strength of its online streaming consumption.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard album chart this week includes rapper The Game at No. 4 with "1992" and pop singer JoJo at No. 6 with "Mad Love."

Last week's chart-topper, Green Day's "Revolution Radio," dropped to No. 10 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, The Chainsmokers' upbeat dance-pop hit "Closer" featuring Halsey remained at No. 1, selling 97,000 copies last week.

