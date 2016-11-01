Lady Gaga is tied with a rope as she performs a medley of songs as a tribute to the late David Bowie at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga notched her fourth chart-topping album on Monday as her rock-infused record "Joanne" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, outpacing new entries by Michael Buble, Pentatonix and Leonard Cohen.

"Joanne," the fifth studio album from Lady Gaga, sold 170,000 albums, 135,000 songs and was streamed nearly 26 million times in the past week, totaling 201,000 album units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Oct. 27.

At No. 2 is Canadian jazz-pop crooner Buble's latest album "Nobody But Me," selling 91,000 album units, while a cappella group Pentatonix's holiday record "A Pentatonix Christmas" debuted at No. 3 with 60,000 album units.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries on the Billboard 200 chart this week include nu metal rockers Korn at No. 4 with "Serenity," Christian music artist Chris Tomlin at No. 6 with "Never Lose Sight" and progressive rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra at No. 9 with "Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

Rounding out the top 10 of the chart is 82-year-old Canadian folk artist Cohen's latest album "You Want It Darker," debuting at No. 10 with 25,000 copies.

Last week's chart-topper, Kings of Leon's "WALLS," dropped to No. 20 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, The Chainsmokers' catchy pop single "Closer" featuring Halsey continued its hold at No. 1 for a 12th non-consecutive week, selling 84,000 copies.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)