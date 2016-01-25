Brendon Urie, lead singer of the band Panic! at the Disco, performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LOS ANGELES Pop-rockers Panic! At the Disco scored its first chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, keeping British singer Adele's hit record "25" at bay.

"Death of a Bachelor," the fifth studio album from Panic! At The Disco, sold 190,000 units, including 17 million online streams, for the week ending Jan. 21, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Adele's "25" sold another 147,000 units in the past week and held onto No. 2 on the chart, while Justin Bieber's "Purpose" also remained steady at No. 3 with 91,000 units sold.

Last week's chart-topper, late singer David Bowie's "Blackstar," dropped to No. 4 this week. The only other new entry to crack the top 10 this week was the latest installation of the "Kidz Bop Kids" series, featuring child-friendly versions of hit pop songs, at No. 6.

The weekly Billboard 200 album chart compiles its list using physical and digital sales figures from albums, songs and online streams.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Bieber's "Love Yourself" held steady at No. 1 with 139,000 downloads.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)