The soundtrack for comic book movie "Suicide Squad" took top billing on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 charts on Monday in the best showing for a film soundtrack since "Pitch Perfect 2" in May 2015.

The "Suicide Squad" soundtrack features songs from Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex and Panic! At the Disco and other artists, and sold more than 182,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian R&B artist Drake held onto second spot with "Views," with 73,000 units sold, while Christian rock band Skillet's new album "Unleashed" debuted in the No.3 spot.

Last week's chart topper, DJ Khaled's "Major Key," slipped to No.7 in its second week.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single download sales, DJ Snake's "Let Me Love You", featuring Justin Bieber, debuted at No. 1 with more than 113,000 copies sold.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Paul Simao)