The soundtrack for comic book movie "Suicide Squad" spent a second week at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 charts on Monday, fending off competition from country singer Justin Moore's new release "Kinda Don't Care."

The "Suicide Squad" soundtrack, which features songs from Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Panic! At the Disco and other artists, sold more than 92,000 album units in its second week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian rapper Drake's "Views" kept hold of the No. 2 spot, with sales of 70,000.

Moore's latest album took the No. 4 spot, while the latest offering from Canada's PartyNextDoor, "PartyNextDoor 3," debuted at No. 3.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single download sales, American duo The Chainsmokers took the top spot with "Closer," with more than 116,000 copies sold for the week.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)