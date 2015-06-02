Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland in this July 4, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files

LONDON Global fans of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen are having fun on Facebook trying to come up with a collective name for themselves.

The burst of fandom for the 80-year old performer of "Suzanne", "Sisters of Mercy" and "Bird on the Wire" followed a posting noting that Joni Mitchell, another celebrated Canadian musician, once called herself a "stone (committed) Cohenite".

Now Cohen's official page is asking what a collective noun for such people should be - as in a pride of lions, a gaggle of geese and so on.

Early suggestions have included a leonard, a contemplation, a melancholy, a Cohenista and a fedora.

Others later suggested a sigh, referencing Cohen's wry view on life, a Coherence and a suit. The fedora and suit proposals recall the performer's dapper onstage presence.

"A halleluiah" is also on the list, in homage to his most famous song, estimated to have been sung by almost 200 artists and the subject of at least one documentary and a book.

Cohen released a new album "Can't Forget" in May, the 25th listed on his website, which also mentions 12 books, much of them poetry.

Although best known for his songs, Cohen has also won a number of literary prizes, including a Princess of Asturias Award along with the likes of novelists Guenter Grass, Doris Lessing and Philip Roth.

