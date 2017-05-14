The Edge (L) performs with Bono during the opening concert of rock group U2's global The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 12, 2017. Picture taken May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Bono sings from centre stage during the opening concert of rock group U2's global The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 12, 2017. Picture taken May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

LOS ANGELES Veteran Irish rock band U2 is the top-selling live music act in the United States for summer 2017, ticket seller StubHub said on Sunday, outpacing pop acts such as Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga with a concert tour celebrating its seminal "Joshua Tree" album.

U2's 13-stop "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017" topped the list of most popular live music acts in the United States between Memorial Day (May 29) and Labor Day (September 4). British singer Sheeran's U.S. leg of his "divide" tour came in at No. 2 with 32 shows over the summer.

Unlike most artists who tour in support of new albums, U2's concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of its 1987 "The Joshua Tree" album, with lyrics that drew from the band's travels across America and social commentary.

U2 will kick off its U.S. Joshua Tree tour on Sunday at Seattle's 68,000-capacity CenturyLink Field, and will play shows across the country including California, Texas and Florida before heading to Europe.

Sheeran's tour will be at venues averaging a capacity of 20,000 while U2's venues are upwards of 65,000 seats.

StubHub's top-10 list did not include tickets sold for shows in Canada.

StubHub, which did not release the number of tickets sold, said U2 had outsold Sheeran by 65 percent and outsold last year's top summer act, British singer Adele, by 15 percent.

Tickets for U2 have averaged around $246, while average ticket prices for Sheeran have been about $231, the ticket seller said, adding that U2's June 3 Chicago date was the most in-demand concert of the summer.

StubHub's top-10 acts of the summer saw an equal division of veteran artists and current pop and hip-hop acts, with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Metallica, Tool and Roger Waters facing off Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)