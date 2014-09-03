The Country Music Association on Wednesday announced the nominees for the 48th annual CMA Awards, which will be awarded on Nov. 5 during a televised ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The nominees are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban

George Strait

Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert

"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley

"Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill

"Mine Would Be You," Blake Shelton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Crash My Party," Luke Bryan

"Fuse," Keith Urban

"Platinum," Miranda Lambert

"Riser," Dierks Bentley

"The Outsiders," Eric Church

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters' award)

"Automatic," written by Nicolle Galyon, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert

"Follow Your Arrow," written by Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

"Give Me Back My Hometown," written by Eric Church and Luke Laird

"I Don't Dance," written by Lee Brice, Rob Hatch and Dallas Davidson

"I Hold On," written by Brett James and Dierks Bentley

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Martina McBride

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton

Eric Church

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

The Swon Brothers

Thompson Square

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill

"Something' Bad," Miranda Lambert duet with Carrie Underwood

"We Were Us," Keith Urban featuring Miranda Lambert

"You Can't Make Old Friends," Kenny Rogers duet with Dolly Parton

"Bakersfield," Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas on Dobro

Dann Huff on guitar

Mac McAnally on guitar

Paul Franklin on steel guitar

Sam Bush on mandolin

MUSICAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert

"Bartender," Lady Antebellum

"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley

"Follow Your Arrow," Kacey Musgraves

"Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert duet with Carrie Underwood

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brandy Clark

Brett Eldredge

Cole Swindell

Kip Moore

Thomas Rhett

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)