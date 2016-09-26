Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Canadian rapper Drake returned to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with "Views" on Monday after a seven-week break from the top spot.

"Views" first took the No.1 spot in April and has now topped the Billboard charts for 13 non-consecutive weeks. About 53,000 units of the album were sold last week, according to Nielsen Soundscan, which tracks sales of music and music video products.

Billboard said "Views" now has the longest non-consecutive run at No.1 on the album chart since the soundtrack for the animated Disney movie "Frozen" in 2014.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The enduring popularity of "Views" meant hip hop artist Mac Miller's new release, "The Divine Feminine," had to settle for second spot on the Billboard 200, with 48,000 units sold.

New releases from country singer Aaron Lewis ("Sinner") and Usher ("Hard II Love") debuted in the No.4 and No.5 spots respectively.

On the digital songs chart, which measures online single download sales, summer hit "Closer" by American duo The Chainsmokers reigned once again with some 162,000 sales for the week.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bernadette Baum)