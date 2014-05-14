U.S. musician Bob Dylan (R) performs on the second day of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent June 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

LONDON Bob Dylan has released a version of "Full Moon and Empty Arms", a hit for Frank Sinatra in 1945, and will follow it with a new album later this year.

The song, posted on Dylan's official website, was written by Buddy Kaye and Ted Mossman and is based on Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. Artists ranging from Sarah Vaughan to the Platters have also covered it.

Rolling Stone magazine quoted a spokesperson for Dylan as saying: "This track is definitely from a forthcoming album due later on this year."

No title was given for the album but the website's home page cryptically featured a picture of Dylan and the words "Shadows in the Night".

Dylan's last album "Tempest", his 35th, was a commercial and critical success when it was released in 2012.

The 72-year-old has just completed a string of dates in Japan and Hawaii as part of his Never Ending Tour and will start a European leg in Cork, Ireland, on June 16.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Andrew Heavens)