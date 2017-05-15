Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
BEIJING Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was right to boycott this year's Eurovision song contest because Ukrainian authorities were not up to the job of organizing such events.
Russia's state broadcaster boycotted the contest after Ukraine, the host country, barred entry to the Russian contestant because she had performed in Crimea after the region was annexed by Russia.
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.