Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES High-energy indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums has babies dancing along to their music, their single, "HandClap", has figured in film and television trailers, and their self-titled album has debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at number 17.
"You know you're lucky as an artist if you have one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments where a song almost writes itself, and that song came together in maybe five or ten minutes," said frontman Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz) about the catchy "HandClap".
"That's the secret to Fitz and the Tantrums, is we do all our research with babies," explained Fitzpatrick.
"This band, we've always had people sending us videos, or posting them, of kids in their car seats singing along, dancing along, babies dancing in the living room."
The band from Los Angeles is next looking forward to taking their album on the road with their tour, "Come Get Your Love", which begins in Oakland, California in October
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.