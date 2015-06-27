Britain's Jenna Coleman arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers queue for the lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance at the Shangri La at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers relax in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Michael Eavis waves as he drives through Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers stroll in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Talk show host Jonathan Ross is seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Paloma Faith performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller takes a selfie as George Ezra performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance as George Ezra performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

George Ezra performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

GLASTONBURY, England British singer-songwriter George Ezra and Burt Bacharach, a pop legend almost four times his age, entertained huge crowds at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Ezra's sun-drenched set included hits "Budapest", which he premiered on a smaller set at the festival two years ago, "Blame It On Me", and a cover of Macy Gray's "I Try".

"His voice melts my heart," 24-year-old fan Holly Harvey said after his performance on the Pyramid Stage. The 22-year-old may hail from the English county town of Hertford but his bass-baritone comes from somewhere in the Deep South.

Bacharach initially left the vocals to his singers for a medley of songs that sound-tracked the sixties and seventies, from "I Say a Little Prayer" to "Trains and Boats and Planes" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again".

The 87-year-old songwriter took to the mic later in his set, before leading the crowd in a mass singalong of "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head" as, right on cue, light drizzle started.

The rain interrupted a day of sunshine at the festival held on a dairy farm in southwest England. The warm weather dried up most of the mud on the site caused by heavy downpours - a perennial feature of the event - on Friday.

Later appearances on the main stage on Saturday include British singer-songwriter Paloma Faith and Pharrell Williams, whose "Happy" was the best selling song of last year on both sides of the Atlantic.

Next up the polarizing figure of the weekend: Saturday headliner Kanye West.

Festival goers, whether fans or not, were excitedly anticipating the U.S. rapper, songwriter and producer's show, and a possible sighting of his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

"He'll do the Pyramid Stage justice," said Jamie Straker, aged 28, while Tara Auty said she loved him, in part for his pronouncements of his own greatness, such as comparing himself to Shakespeare. "He's so out there," she said.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)