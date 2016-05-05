Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES Janet Jackson has released a first look at her new music video entitled "Dammn Baby" -- just as several celebrity news outlets are reporting the singer is pregnant, citing unnamed sources.
The video was shot in March at a studio in Long Beach, California and features Jackson dancing alongside a backing troupe while the light shifts throughout the video.
Hinting at a possible pregnancy, Jackson last month announced that she was temporarily halting her "Unbreakable World Tour" because of a "sudden change" that required her and her husband to plan a family.
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.