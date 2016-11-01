David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
Dozens of screaming fans holding banners and posters greeted U.S. pop singer Lady Gaga in Tokyo on Tuesday as the Grammy Award winning songstress arrived in Japan to promote her U.S. chart-topping album "Joanne".
Dressed in a backless-black outfit and pink hat - an accessory she wears on the "Joanne" album cover - the singer-songwriter signed autographs and thanked fans for "inviting me back".
"(I) just wanted to bring happiness to everyone today and I think a pink hat makes every day happy," she said.
"Joanne" is Lady Gaga's fifth studio album. The rock-infused record debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.
The star of Iran's Oscar-nominated movie "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would not attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood next month because of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigrants from Muslim nations.
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.