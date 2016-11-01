Singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon her arrival at Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Singer Lady Gaga takes pictures with her fans upon her arrival at Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Singer Lady Gaga signs autographs for fans upon her arrival at Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Singer Lady Gaga kisses a Japan Airlines (JAL) staff upon her arrival at Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Singer Lady Gaga holds a Pokemon's 'Pikachu' stuffed toy upon her arrival at Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Dozens of screaming fans holding banners and posters greeted U.S. pop singer Lady Gaga in Tokyo on Tuesday as the Grammy Award winning songstress arrived in Japan to promote her U.S. chart-topping album "Joanne".

Dressed in a backless-black outfit and pink hat - an accessory she wears on the "Joanne" album cover - the singer-songwriter signed autographs and thanked fans for "inviting me back".

"(I) just wanted to bring happiness to everyone today and I think a pink hat makes every day happy," she said.

"Joanne" is Lady Gaga's fifth studio album. The rock-infused record debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.