LONDON Taking inspiration from the Spice Girls, whose popularity endures 15 years after the group split, British all-girl pop band Little Mix say they would like their version of the 1997 "Spice World" movie.

With two albums, a perfume and the kudos of being the first group to win Britain's talent show "The X Factor" to their name, Little Mix are eyeing a movie and world tour next.

"We want a movie really badly and a world tour," member Jesy Nelson told Reuters in a recent interview. "We have so much more we want to do so hopefully this will be the year."

Asked what a Little Mix movie would entail, fellow band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: "It would not just be comical, you would see our sensitive side (too)."

"We wear our hearts on our sleeves, what you see is what you get, and we would love to put that into a film and show everyone the real Little Mix."

The foursome, which also includes Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, met on "The X Factor" 2011 show where they had auditioned individually before being put together as a band. They won, becoming the first group to do so in Britain.

Their two albums since made it into the UK and U.S. top 10 with "DNA" entering the U.S. Billboard 200 chart at No. 4, the highest debut position for a British female band's first album.

With a third album slated for later this year, their latest single "Black Magic" is out on July 10.

"This time it was a bit of a struggle because obviously 'Wings' was a massive song, (single) 'Move' was completely different ... so we knew we had to nail it again with this one," Thirlwall said.

"It did take a bit longer but we got there in the end and I feel like this is one of our favorite songs we've done."

(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)