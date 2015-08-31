Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
LOS ANGELES The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by singer Miley Cyrus, took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, awarding the top achievements in music videos.
Below is a list of winners in the top categories of the night.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Bad Blood," Taylor Swift
ARTIST TO WATCH
Fetty Wap
BEST MALE VIDEO
"Uptown Funk!," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
"Blank Space," Taylor Swift
BEST POP VIDEO
"Blank Space," Taylor Swift
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
"Anaconda," Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK VIDEO
"Uma Thurman," Fall Out Boy
SONG OF THE SUMMER
"She's Kinda Hot," 5 Seconds of Summer
VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE
"One Man Can Change The World," Big Sean featuring Kanye West, John Legend
