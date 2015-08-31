LOS ANGELES The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by singer Miley Cyrus, took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, awarding the top achievements in music videos.

Below is a list of winners in the top categories of the night.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Bad Blood," Taylor Swift

ARTIST TO WATCH

Fetty Wap

BEST MALE VIDEO

"Uptown Funk!," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

"Blank Space," Taylor Swift

BEST POP VIDEO

"Blank Space," Taylor Swift

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

"Anaconda," Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK VIDEO

"Uma Thurman," Fall Out Boy

SONG OF THE SUMMER

"She's Kinda Hot," 5 Seconds of Summer

VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

"One Man Can Change The World," Big Sean featuring Kanye West, John Legend

