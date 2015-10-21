LONDON – Hugely successful boy band One Direction have unveiled the music video for their latest single "Perfect".

The black and white video is from the group's fifth album, "Made in the A.M.", which will be released in November.

One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have said they will take a break in March. The foursome were a five piece band until Zayn Malik quit earlier this year.