LONDON A classical orchestra playing club music alongside DJs may seem like an unlikely mix but former New Order bassist Peter Hook hopes to win over fans with a new album giving a somewhat different twist to rave tunes.

The musician has worked with DJs Graeme Park and Mike Pickering, originally behind music heard in Manchester's now shut The Hacienda nightclub, on several sold-out shows, where they spinned tracks alongside a classical orchestra and choir.

Hook was co-owner of The Hacienda nightclub, well-known in the 1980s and 1990s for helping popularize acid house and rave music. He was also executive producer for the live performances in Manchester and London earlier this year and on album "Hacienda Classical", which he said gave fans songs they recognized with a classical twist.

"It's not classical music in as much as it's just an orchestra, it's classical music in the way that they're songs people know and love, it's played to a backing track which is quite beefy," Hook told Reuters in an interview.

"What...you are getting is a rave with a classical feel."

"Hacienda Classical" features club anthems like "Voodoo Ray", "Good Life" and "Ride on Time" as well as New Order song "Blue Monday".

