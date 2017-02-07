U.S. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs onstage during a 'tribute to Miles Davis evening' at the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Sting performs a medley of songs at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

STOCKHOLM British rock star Sting and American jazz musician Wayne Shorter have been awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize, committee officials said on Tuesday.

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by ABBA manager Stig Anderson and the winners each receive 1 million Swedish crowns ($113,000).

"As a composer, Sting has combined classic pop with virtuoso musicianship and an openness to all genres and sounds from around the world," the committee said in a statement.

"Sting is a true citizen of the world, who has also been indefatigable in using his position as an arena-filling artist to promote human rights."

The committee said saxophonist and composer Shorter had "constantly sought out untravelled paths" in a career that included work in groups such as Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis's Second Great Quintet and Weather Report.

"As a solo artist he has been making albums for six decades, and he has written a number of the most enduring compositions in the history of jazz," the committee said.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)