'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK - Rolling Stones member Keith Richards to the stage to perform one of the group’s most famous songs, “Gimme Shelter”, at a jazz charity event in New York on Thursday
Richards performed the track in honor of former Rolling Stones backing singer Merry Clayton, who lost both her legs in a car accident, at the Jazz Foundation of America charity gala.
The event, which raises funds for the foundation's Musicians Emergency Fund, also honored saxophone player Sonny Rollins with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.