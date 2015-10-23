NEW YORK - Rolling Stones member Keith Richards to the stage to perform one of the group’s most famous songs, “Gimme Shelter”, at a jazz charity event in New York on Thursday

Richards performed the track in honor of former Rolling Stones backing singer Merry Clayton, who lost both her legs in a car accident, at the Jazz Foundation of America charity gala.

The event, which raises funds for the foundation's Musicians Emergency Fund, also honored saxophone player Sonny Rollins with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.